PIN (PIN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,129.00

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. PIN has a market cap of $14.71 million and approximately $15,129.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PIN has traded 66.6% higher against the US dollar. One PIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0965 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00046979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00101562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00162945 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,793.03 or 0.99960211 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.