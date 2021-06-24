Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Position Boosted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,916,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,228,000 after acquiring an additional 54,332 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,537,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,610,000 after buying an additional 315,272 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,911,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,511,000 after buying an additional 398,118 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 410.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,026,000 after buying an additional 986,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,083,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,083,000 after buying an additional 782,474 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $88.20 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $96.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNFP shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

