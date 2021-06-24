Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Sells $2,846,250.00 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $2,846,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,000.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $1,806,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $1,748,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $4,125,264.00.

NYSE:PINS traded up $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $76.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,409,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,799,185. The firm has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,273.33 and a beta of 1.25. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.42.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,970.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872,010 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,952 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 323.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,634,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,189,000. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

