Pirate Chain Price Tops $3.19 on Top Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 24th. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $584.73 million and $1.99 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.19 or 0.00009231 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.16 or 0.00324397 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00118879 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00185360 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000949 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 183,210,223 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

