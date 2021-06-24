PirateCash Price Down 13.9% Over Last Week (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0383 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $986,821.08 and approximately $2,121.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 33,179,420 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

