PIXEL (PXL) Market Cap Achieves $13.54 Million

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 197.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for about $0.0243 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $13.54 million and approximately $416.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded 47.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,738.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.91 or 0.01390127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.37 or 0.00378183 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00066906 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000171 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

