Pizza Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,219.00 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for about $0.0509 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Pizza has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pizza has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $3,219.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pizza Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

