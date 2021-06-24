Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $93.46

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $93.46 and last traded at $93.12, with a volume of 75057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 300,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,528,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 155,830 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 22,913 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 83,934 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 37,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services.

