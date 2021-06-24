Playcent (PCNT) Trading 34% Lower Over Last Week

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Playcent has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $124,991.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playcent coin can now be purchased for $0.0813 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Playcent has traded 34% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Playcent Coin Profile

Playcent is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,172,332 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

