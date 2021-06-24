PlayFuel Hits One Day Volume of $5.16 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. PlayFuel has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $5.16 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayFuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PlayFuel has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PlayFuel alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00055488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00020943 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.59 or 0.00611223 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00039837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PlayFuel (CRYPTO:PLF) is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayFuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayFuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.