Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.13

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.13 and last traded at $23.13, with a volume of 24038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLTK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Playtika from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Playtika currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion and a PE ratio of 96.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.30.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.07 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. 18.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

