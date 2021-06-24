POA (POA) Trading 28.4% Lower This Week

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 24th. One POA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0248 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. POA has a market cap of $7.15 million and approximately $222,074.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, POA has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar.
About POA
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 288,845,471 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network.
POA Coin Trading
