Polis (POLIS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $935,359.49

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. Polis has a total market capitalization of $935,359.49 and approximately $1.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0951 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007776 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $488.89 or 0.01406475 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014065 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

