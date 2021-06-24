Poolz Finance Price Tops $1.83 (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.83 or 0.00005252 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 41.5% lower against the dollar. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $2.90 million and $870,664.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00047424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00100219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00164437 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,737.58 or 0.99632865 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

