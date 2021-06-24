Populous (PPT) Market Cap Hits $70.89 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Populous coin can now be bought for $1.33 or 0.00003823 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Populous has traded down 28.2% against the US dollar. Populous has a total market cap of $70.89 million and $2.23 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00054681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00020232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.88 or 0.00614163 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00040621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About Populous

Populous is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Populous is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

