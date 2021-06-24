Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) fell 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.85 and last traded at $39.96. 662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 100,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.89.

Several brokerages recently commented on PDS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities lowered Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Precision Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.30. The company has a market cap of $530.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 3.12.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $236.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.39 million. The business’s revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post -8.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 10.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

