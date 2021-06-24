PressOne (PRS) Reaches Market Cap of $6.48 Million

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 24th. One PressOne coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PressOne has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. PressOne has a market cap of $6.48 million and $752.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00054456 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00020189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.12 or 0.00606558 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00040160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

PressOne Profile

PressOne (CRYPTO:PRS) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 coins. The official website for PressOne is press.one . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PressOne is medium.com/@pressone

According to CryptoCompare, “Press.One is a content distribution service based on the blockchain, similar in style to services like Steemit, which reward content creators in cryptocurrency based on the value of their contributions to the community. “

Buying and Selling PressOne

