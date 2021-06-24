Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.61 and last traded at $25.61. 246 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 49,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.