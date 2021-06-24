PRIZM (PZM) Price Hits $0.0116

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. PRIZM has a total market cap of $32.30 million and approximately $489,863.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002686 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000194 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,777,915,271 coins. PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

