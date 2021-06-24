PRIZM (PZM) Price Reaches $0.0110

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded down 27.5% against the dollar. PRIZM has a total market cap of $30.66 million and $360,202.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002572 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000195 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,777,522,082 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

