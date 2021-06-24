Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.51. Pro-Dex shares last traded at $29.35, with a volume of 4,895 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.28. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Alisha Charlton sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $33,154.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,838.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. 22.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pro-Dex Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.