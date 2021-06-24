Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.810-0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $129 million-132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.05 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.460-3.500 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company.

Shares of PRGS traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.06. 435,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,708. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.26. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.07.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $131.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 36.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

