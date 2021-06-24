Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.46-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $529-535 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $525.00 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.460-3.500 EPS.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.
PRGS traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.06. 432,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,708. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.07. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.
In related news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.
