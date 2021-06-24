Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.46-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $529-535 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $525.00 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.460-3.500 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

PRGS traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.06. 432,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,708. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.07. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 36.46%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

