Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.46% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRGS stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.06. 432,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,708. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.07. Progress Software has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

