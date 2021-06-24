Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.810-0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $129 million-132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.05 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.460-3.500 EPS.

Shares of PRGS traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.06. The stock had a trading volume of 435,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.07. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $131.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 36.46%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRGS. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

