Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.810-0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $129 million-132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.05 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.460-3.500 EPS.
Shares of PRGS traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.06. The stock had a trading volume of 435,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.07. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $49.23.
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $131.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 36.46%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Progress Software Company Profile
Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.
