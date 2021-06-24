Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Position Increased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,285 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Prologis worth $57,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PLD traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.81. The company had a trading volume of 34,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,100. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.84. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $87.93 and a one year high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.32%.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLD. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

