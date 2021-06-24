Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 69.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,670 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $17,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,872,829,000 after buying an additional 1,771,628 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,851,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,358,731,000 after acquiring an additional 315,369 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,280,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,530,000 after purchasing an additional 879,729 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $686,317,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,487,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,550,000 after purchasing an additional 329,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.08.

NYSE PLD traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.38. 4,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,100. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.93 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.