Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) Trading 0.3% Higher

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.70. 1,349 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 30,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

About Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG)

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

