ProPhase Labs (PRPH) and The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ: PRPH) is one of 838 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare ProPhase Labs to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

This table compares ProPhase Labs and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProPhase Labs -0.93% 12.01% 6.70% ProPhase Labs Competitors -2,669.07% -175.00% -28.81%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ProPhase Labs and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProPhase Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00 ProPhase Labs Competitors 4633 17685 38904 768 2.58

ProPhase Labs currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 291.85%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 51.33%. Given ProPhase Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ProPhase Labs is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ProPhase Labs and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProPhase Labs $14.51 million -$2.13 million -31.90 ProPhase Labs Competitors $1.73 billion $125.44 million -3.38

ProPhase Labs’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than ProPhase Labs. ProPhase Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.6% of ProPhase Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of ProPhase Labs shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ProPhase Labs has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProPhase Labs’ peers have a beta of 1.29, suggesting that their average stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ProPhase Labs beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand. The company also provides contract manufacturing services, such as product development, pre-commercialization, production, warehousing, and distribution; and offers SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and COVID-19 viral mutation PCR tests through saliva and nasal swab methods, as well as other respiratory pathogen panel testing services, including Influenza A and B, and others. It serves consumer products companies, as well as large national chain, regional, specialty, and local retail stores. The company was formerly known as The Quigley Corporation. ProPhase Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Garden City, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.