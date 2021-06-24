ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.42

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and traded as high as $7.16. ProQR Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 249,012 shares trading hands.

PRQR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $354.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.52.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 28.2% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,424,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,310 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,312,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,896,000 after purchasing an additional 21,472 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $13,998,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $12,464,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $10,059,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

