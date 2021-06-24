PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,513 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,775 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.22% of PROS worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in PROS by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROS by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of PROS by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROS by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of PROS by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

Shares of PRO opened at $49.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.98. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $51.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 1.67.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%. The business had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 35,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,410,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,319,719.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,492. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

