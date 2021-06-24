Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Trading Up 6.7%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s stock price was up 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.04 and last traded at $51.35. Approximately 5,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 450,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.11.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRTA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $43.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prothena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.78.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Prothena by 22,878.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,931 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prothena by 42.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,745,000 after purchasing an additional 879,254 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena during the first quarter worth about $46,650,000. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in Prothena by 3.0% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,742,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,772,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth about $14,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

