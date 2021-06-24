Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 74,470 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 87.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,470 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.15% of First American Financial worth $9,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,696,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $775,922,000 after buying an additional 110,782 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,368,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,549,000 after acquiring an additional 839,301 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 375.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,223 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,746,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,190,000 after purchasing an additional 110,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities raised their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

First American Financial stock opened at $61.57 on Thursday. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $66.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.19.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. First American Financial’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.76%.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

