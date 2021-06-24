Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 81,340 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 182.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,340 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.38% of Gentherm worth $9,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in Gentherm by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 23,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Gentherm in the first quarter worth $271,000. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in Gentherm by 2.1% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 9,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Gentherm by 15.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $70.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.35. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $288.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.72 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 17.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.