Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 721,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,198,367 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $9,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,469,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 72,346 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 67.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 125,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 50,916 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 30.4% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 30,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $293,000.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 59.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 54.68%.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $119,357.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 222,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.