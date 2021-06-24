Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 65,429 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,988 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 65,429 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $9,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 20.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 4.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 485,949 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after buying an additional 22,077 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 2,903.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,461 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,206,000 after buying an additional 240,189 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $42.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $51.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.47.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.53 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 27.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

FBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flagstar Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

