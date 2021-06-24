PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stake Cut by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 67.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,941 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PTC were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PTC by 272.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,537 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter worth $106,965,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in PTC by 2,053.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 594,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,105,000 after buying an additional 566,872 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in PTC by 62.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 960,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,144,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in PTC by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,782,000 after buying an additional 267,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $135.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.18 and a 1-year high of $149.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.79.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

