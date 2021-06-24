Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $8.70 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Twilio were worth $8,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Twilio by 8.6% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Twilio by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Twilio by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after buying an additional 939,568 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Family Trust acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth $3,135,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio stock opened at $385.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.59 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.49. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.56 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $566,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total transaction of $18,522,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,523 shares of company stock worth $48,782,968 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.80.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.