Public Mint 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $90,113.00 (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Public Mint has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. Public Mint has a total market cap of $2.57 million and $90,113.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00052292 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000904 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001155 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 202.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

