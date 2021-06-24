Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC reduced its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,537 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $17,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,767,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069,173 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000,000 after buying an additional 1,227,917 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $65,048,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,468,000 after buying an additional 717,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,143,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,033,000 after buying an additional 665,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $303,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,411.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,975. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $59.31. 30,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,196. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.