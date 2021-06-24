Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €114.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been given a €114.00 ($134.12) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €100.20 ($117.88) target price on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €96.37 ($113.38).

Get Puma alerts:

ETR:PUM traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €96.30 ($113.29). 185,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.78. Puma has a 52-week low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 52-week high of €97.36 ($114.54). The company’s 50 day moving average is €91.55.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.