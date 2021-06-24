PumaPay (PMA) Price Hits $0.0001

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One PumaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 41.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. PumaPay has a total market cap of $4.30 million and $427,345.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00054603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00020352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $213.75 or 0.00613608 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00040580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,896,432,231 coins. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

