Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Market Cap Hits $212.23 Million

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00002335 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $212.23 million and $29.10 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

