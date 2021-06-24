Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 88.20 ($1.15). Pure Gold Mining shares last traded at GBX 88.20 ($1.15), with a volume of 37,866 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £363.53 million and a P/E ratio of -16.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 86.46.

About Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR)

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

