PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 66,240 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of PVH worth $9,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 34.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in PVH by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

In other PVH news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $258,175.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $98,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

PVH stock opened at $107.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 129.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.77. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $121.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

