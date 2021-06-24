Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.75. Pyxus International shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 3,715 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxus International stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX)

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers leaf tobacco; e-liquids used in vaporizers, electronic cigarettes, and other vaping hardware and accessories; and industrial hemp-derived cannabidiol products.

