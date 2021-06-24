Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.75. Pyxus International shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 3,715 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64.

Get Pyxus International alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxus International stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers leaf tobacco; e-liquids used in vaporizers, electronic cigarettes, and other vaping hardware and accessories; and industrial hemp-derived cannabidiol products.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.