Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Issued By Cormark

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

KGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.86. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,586,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,966,000 after acquiring an additional 182,964 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,351,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 320,436 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 26.1% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 33,532,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $223,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 300,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 203,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

