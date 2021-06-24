QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd.

QAD stock opened at $71.97 on Thursday. QAD has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $79.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.61. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 112.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.37.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. QAD had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QAD will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QADA. TheStreet cut shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

