QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of QADB stock opened at $48.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.96. QAD has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. QAD had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

