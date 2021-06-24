QASH (QASH) Price Down 13.7% Over Last Week

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Over the last week, QASH has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. QASH has a market cap of $21.50 million and $741,607.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0614 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QASH Profile

QASH (QASH) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

